Egypt: ETUF Vice President - Expanding Establishment of Industrial Complexes Serves Development Process

27 July 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Vice President of the Egyptian Trade Union Federation (ETUF) and President of the General Trade Union of Food Industries Khaled Aish said that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives to expand the scheme to establish industrial complexes in new areas nationwide serve the development process.

In statements on Tuesday, Aish, who is also a member of the Senate, said that the president's directives aim at securing new job openings, creating new and integrated industrial opportunities and indicating that the country is on the right path.

The Egyptian workers greatly appreciated President Sisi's continuous follow-up of the industrial localization plan and the natioanal program for Import Substitution Industrialization (ISI), he noted.

On Monday, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi directed the government to expand a plan for establishing industrial complexes in new areas across the country.

He also directed to provide the necessary financial resources in order to integrate the system of industrial complexes with a strategy to increase local components in products.

Sisi also issued directives for conducting in-depth studies on the transfer of modern industrial technology in the fields of high priority through going into partnership with major international companies in a way that ensures the sustainability of industries in Egypt in the long term.

The president also gave orders for upgrading the system of industrial technical schools and enhancing the capabilities of their staffers through cooperation with the private sector.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Kenya President Still Wants Constitutional Changes Before Polls
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X