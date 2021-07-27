Egypt: ETUF Vice President - Expanding Establishment of Industrial Complexes Serves Development Process

Vice President of the Egyptian Trade Union Federation (ETUF) and President of the General Trade Union of Food Industries Khaled Aish said that President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives to expand the scheme to establish industrial complexes in new areas nationwide serve the development process.

In statements on Tuesday, Aish, who is also a member of the Senate, said that the president's directives aim at securing new job openings, creating new and integrated industrial opportunities and indicating that the country is on the right path.

The Egyptian workers greatly appreciated President Sisi's continuous follow-up of the industrial localization plan and the natioanal program for Import Substitution Industrialization (ISI), he noted.

On Monday, President Abdel Fattah El Sisi directed the government to expand a plan for establishing industrial complexes in new areas across the country.

He also directed to provide the necessary financial resources in order to integrate the system of industrial complexes with a strategy to increase local components in products.

Sisi also issued directives for conducting in-depth studies on the transfer of modern industrial technology in the fields of high priority through going into partnership with major international companies in a way that ensures the sustainability of industries in Egypt in the long term.

The president also gave orders for upgrading the system of industrial technical schools and enhancing the capabilities of their staffers through cooperation with the private sector.

