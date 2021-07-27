South Africa: Rebooting the Mind - Using Our Brain Is Complex

analysis

All personal experience of the world is subjective, having entered through the portals of sense, dream or memory. No experience is possible, be it pain or pleasure, ecstasy or despair, but that which is experienced in the brain.

Corrie Verbaan is a retired structural engineer living in Durban. He studied philosophy when younger and is a member of the Shakespeare Society of South Africa.

Who or what are we?

We have an unbroken lineal connection to our very first ancestor, the bacterium/protozoa/Protista or organo-chemical-molecular combination that jerked into reproductive life when the observable universe was a mere 10 billion years old.

The path of that strand of life evolved into billions of life forms (mostly extinct now) including, among the current survivors, us -- leaving a trail of fossil history to prove it. It was a bumpy ride for evolving life as the planet groaned and belched fire, the crust cooled and cracked, tectonic plates drifted aimlessly about fracturing Pangaea into continental Laurasia and Gondwana, while a cocktail of two bits of hydrogen mixed with one bit of oxygen and violently stirred by bolts of lightning, became oceans. Survival became paramount; anything that could not adapt to the violent upheavals...