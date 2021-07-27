South Africa: Rebooting the Mind - Using Our Brain Is Complex

26 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Corrie Verbaan

All personal experience of the world is subjective, having entered through the portals of sense, dream or memory. No experience is possible, be it pain or pleasure, ecstasy or despair, but that which is experienced in the brain.

Corrie Verbaan is a retired structural engineer living in Durban. He studied philosophy when younger and is a member of the Shakespeare Society of South Africa.

Who or what are we?

We have an unbroken lineal connection to our very first ancestor, the bacterium/protozoa/Protista or organo-chemical-molecular combination that jerked into reproductive life when the observable universe was a mere 10 billion years old.

The path of that strand of life evolved into billions of life forms (mostly extinct now) including, among the current survivors, us -- leaving a trail of fossil history to prove it. It was a bumpy ride for evolving life as the planet groaned and belched fire, the crust cooled and cracked, tectonic plates drifted aimlessly about fracturing Pangaea into continental Laurasia and Gondwana, while a cocktail of two bits of hydrogen mixed with one bit of oxygen and violently stirred by bolts of lightning, became oceans. Survival became paramount; anything that could not adapt to the violent upheavals...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe
Kenya President Still Wants Constitutional Changes Before Polls
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X