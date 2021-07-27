South Africa: Premier Alan Winde On Covid-19 Cases and Vaccines for 26 Jul

press release

As at 1pm on 26 July 2021, the Western Cape had 35 060 active COVID-19 infections, with a total number 386 936 COVID-19 cases to date and 337 221 recoveries.

By 5pm on 23 July 2021, the Western Cape Government had administered a cumulative total of 960 594 vaccines to healthcare workers, staff in the education sector and those within eligible age brackets.

The current 7-day moving average is 87 deaths per day.

Additional data is available on the Western Cape COVID-19 data dashboard which also features active cases per sub-district, active cases per 100 000 and 7-day moving averages. To view the Dashboard, visit: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/covid-19-dashboard

You can also view the Western Cape Government's vaccine registration dashboard by visiting: https://coronavirus.westerncape.gov.za/vaccine-dashboard

Staying safe and saving lives

This morning, I welcomed the announcement by President Ramaphosa that the whole country will move to Adjusted Alert Level 3. This is a necessary move to get the balance right in saving both lives and livelihoods in the country

The relaxing of these restrictions places an even greater responsibility on our residents to ensure that we act responsibly, by practising the lifesaving behaviours that we have learnt over the last year. The Western Cape's health system is still under pressure, and so we have to make sure we continue to break the chain of transmission and protect those most at risk of severe COVID-19 illness.

We continue to need your help to flatten the curve and save lives. Please:

Wear your mask properly, covering your nose and mouth.

Wash and sanitise your hands regularly.

Avoid crowded places, confined spaces and close contact.

Keep your gatherings short, small and outdoors - with lots of ventilation.

Drink responsibly and do not drink and drive.

Get vaccinated when it is your turn.

Stay home if you feel sick. If you have any difficulty breathing, seek urgent medical treatment.

Help protect those at highest risk - especially those who are older, and those with comorbidities.

Continue to protect your family bubble.

Premier Winde joins Distell for launch of employee vaccination drive

Today, I joined the CEO of Distell, Richard Rushton, and the Provincial Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, David Maynier, for the launch of Distell's employee vaccination drive at Bergkelder, Stellenbosch.

Distell is accredited to administer vaccines at five of their sites including Bergkelder, Springs and Wadeville in Gauteng and Gqeberha. To date, 2000 of their employees and approximately 1000 of their spouses have already registered.

When we officially launched the province's mass vaccination plan on 17 May, I committed the Western Cape Government to ensure that each resident has the opportunity to receive the vaccine from a safe and conveniently located site.

This important objective is being achieved through the significant network of vaccination sites we have opened as the public sector, but also by working with and enabling the private sector to play an important role.

I am therefore extremely pleased to see a major employer in the province launch a vaccination programme, protecting more and more of our residents from severe COVID-19 infection. My hope is that we see many, many more of these sites across the Western Cape.

2046 residents received their COVID-19 vaccine on Saturday

On Saturday, the Western Cape Government opened 10 public vaccination sites across the province ensuring that a larger portion of the population can receive their vaccines over the weekend.

These sites were opened to assist residents who could not make their appointments during the week but also allowed people without appointments to walk in and be assisted.

I want to recognise the 2046 people who made use of the opportunity to be vaccinated, bringing us closer to our target of vaccinating 1 million people in the province. By ensuring we vaccinate as many people as possible, we will be able to achieve herd immunity and save lives.

Going forward, we look forward to opening more sites on the weekend, subject to supplies.

I encourage eligible groups to register for their vaccines and ensure that they get vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus. Registration is simple and can be done by:

visiting https://vaccine.enroll.health.gov.za/#/ or www.westerncape.gov.za;

dialling *134*832# and follow the prompts (FREE on all South African Networks); or

WhatsApp the word REGISTER to 0600 123456.