South Africa: Gauteng Roads and Transport Urges Public Transport Operators to Step Up Covid-19 Preventative Measures

27 July 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport is calling on public transport operators to scale up preventative measures and continue practising responsible behaviour to curb the spread of COVID-19.

"With the introduction of the Level 3 Regulations allowing for increased levels of mobility, we plead with public transport operators not to let their guard down and continue enforcing COVID-19 regulations in their facilities," said the MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo.

"With more people expected to go to work and visiting places of leisure, the public transport system has a seminal responsibility of ensuring that we prevent the spread of the virus," added the MEC.

Throughout lockdown periods, the Department of Roads and Transport has continued monitoring nodes of public transport, checking for and encouraging compliance with regulations.

"Through our #SmartMobilityWeekends program, the Department has been inspecting taxi ranks and intermodal facilities and I am concerned about laxity in some facilities, especially the sanitisation of commuters. This period demands nothing but discipline at all our public transport nodes," Mamabolo emphasised.

He also urged residents to continue registering and visiting vaccination sites to receive a jab.

"Vaccination and non-pharmaceutical interventions are our best bet to defeat COVID-19. This includes regular handwashing with soap, making use of alcohol-based hand sanitisers. Wearing a mask and social distancing remain our best defence against the virus," he concluded.

