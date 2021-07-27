Kenya's Taekwondo Sensation Faith Ogallo Bows Out of Olympics

27 July 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Elias Makori

Tokyo — Kenya's taekwondo sensation Faith Ogallo was on Tuesday eliminated from the Tokyo Olympics after going down 13:0 Serbia's Mandic Milica in the  67kg category  round of 16 on Tuesday.

The Serbian was in a class of her won, and bossed Ogallo in the contest to emerge the winner at the Makuhari Messe Hall in Tokyo.

Ogallo was making her debut at the Games after a sensational run in the 2019 African Games in Morocco where she won bronze.

Earlier on, Kenya Sevens men's rugby team exited the battle for medals after falling 12-5 to Ireland in the final pool game at the Tokyo Olympic Stadium.

Later, boxers Elly Ajowi (heavyweight, 81-91kg) and Elizabeth Akinyi (welterweight) exited the Olympics after losing their respective bouts.

