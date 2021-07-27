South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Welcomes News of Calm in Public Transport, Confiscation of Firearm From Taxi-Driver

press release

Today, the Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, welcomes news that there was calm and order on all public transport routes since the official closure of the B97 route between Paarl and Bellville yesterday.

Minister Fritz said, "We welcome this news. As we said yesterday, a lot of planning went into readiness to react to ensure calm and order in our public transport yesterday, especially since we received intelligence of plans by criminal elements in response to the closure of route B97. But the state in this province, thanks to the work of SAPS, SANDF and other law enforcement agencies, have reaffirmed their authority. As a society, we must all welcome this news."

The news comes on the back of a report from SAPS that a 38 year old taxi driver was arrested in Nyanga at a Vehicle Check Point yesterday. After the driver's taxi was searched and a 9mm pistol with ammunition was found, the driver was arrested when he was unable to provide a licence for the firearm. The suspect is expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrates Court

Minister Fritz continued, "That's very good news. I treat every single report of the confiscation of illegal firearms as very good news. Illegal firearms is a real problem in our society. But the fact that it was confiscated from a taxi driver at this time makes it all the more significant. It shows that our law enforcement agencies are working."

Minister Fritz concluded, "I want to once again thank the Provincial SAPS, the SANDF, the Metro Police, our LEAP Officers; all our law enforcement agencies who have worked so very well together to ensure calm and order on our public transport routes. We still have a lot of work to do in terms of our Provincial Safety Plan and bringing down the murder rate in our Province, but it is important to acknowledge the wins when they do happen."

Anyone who witnesses any criminal acts, or who has any other information that will assist SAPS in making arrests, are urged to telephone the SAPS Command Centre at 021 466 0011.