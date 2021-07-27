South Africa: Minister Senzo Mchunu Welcomes Signing of Collective Agreement On Wage Increases in Public Service

27 July 2021
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

Government welcomes the signing of the collective agreement on wage increases in the public service

The Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Mr Senzo Mchunu, welcomes, on behalf of Government, the conclusion of the collective agreement on wage increases in the public service. The collective agreement attained majority yesterday, 26 July 2021, having been signed by the South African Democratic Teacher's Union (SADTU), the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (NAPTOSA), the Health & Other Services Personnel Trade Union of South Africa (HOSPERSA), the Public Servants Association of South Africa (PSA) and the Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (DENOSA).

Having occurred in the context of, amongst others, a global recession, the country's dire fiscal constraints as well as Covid-19, the Minister has on numerous occasions, mentioned that these were the most difficult negotiations between Government and Labour. Minister Mchunu wishes to thank those who played a critical role in negotiating on behalf of Government as well as Labour with the following words: "Your sacrifices during these negotiations did not go unnoticed: late hours, minimal sleep and increased workloads are but some of the things you have had to endure. Thank you for your leadership, thank you for negotiating with the interests of public servants and the citizens at heart! As we prepare ourselves to engage on the way forward, let us meet as patriotic citizens and not as adversaries".

