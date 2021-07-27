South Africa: MEC Debbie Schäfer Encourages Teachers to Participate in National Teaching Awards

press release

Nominations for the annual National Teaching Awards (NTA) are now open for 2021, giving us all the opportunity to recognise the incredible work that so many of our teachers have done over the past year. This is the 21st year in which the awards will be made, and begins with the Provincial Awards which will take place before the national awards ceremony.

All teachers, governing bodies and district officials are invited to submit nominations, based on the criteria contained in the Nomination and Information Guide. The awards are open to all teachers at registered public sector schools. A circular has been sent to schools with the full details, and more information as well as the relevant guides can be found on the WCED website: https://wcedonline.westerncape.gov.za/national-teaching-awards

New categories have been added this year,

National Best Teacher Award: This award will honour the best teachers/school leaders who will represent South Africa in the Global Teacher Prize which is presented annually to an exceptional teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to their profession; and

S/Hero Award: for this edition the award will honour teachers/school leaders who initiate any form of innovation during the global pandemic of COVID-19.

In addition, awards will be offered in these existing categories:

Excellence in Grade R Teaching

Excellence in Primary School Teaching

Excellence in Secondary School Teaching

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Excellence in Primary School Leadership

Excellence in Secondary School Leadership

Excellence in Special Needs Teaching

Excellence in Technology-Enhanced, Teaching and Learning Award

Excellence in Teaching Mathematics (FET)

Excellence in Teaching Physical Sciences (FET)

Lifetime Achievement Award

Kader Asmal Excellence Award

The DBE has also advised that a companion award, the National Learner Award, will be included in the NTAs, and we await further details regarding the criteria and how to apply.

Some of our provincial winners have kindly made themselves available for online webinars to speak about their journey to the awards and to encourage others to participate. The dates and times of these webinars can be found here: https://bit.ly/NTADiscussionSchedule

The closing date for entries is the 6th of August 2021, so please do take up this opportunity to enter as soon as possible. I look forward to congratulating the winners later this year!