Lesotho: A Young Woman of Strength

press release

'Mantsoboi Motlokoa was puzzled to Test HIV positive at the age of 16 because she had not indulged in sex before. While she was still coming to terms with her status, something prompted her to review her late mother's bukana (health record book). She realized that the same information that appeared in her own bukana also appeared in her mother's book. This was information related to antiretroviral treatment.

'Mantsoboi grew up in Maseru, the capital city of Lesotho. She is a firstborn in a family of three children--and the only one who was born with HIV. Now 23, she describes herself as strong, intelligent, and always willing to help. Her life story depicts a woman of strength. Her mother passed away in 2010, which caused a season of grieving. 'Mantsoboi even had to repeat a grade.

Three years later, 'Mantsoboi came to understand and accept her own HIV status. While she was devasted by the news that she is living with HIV, 'Mantsoboi talks fondly of her late mother. She appreciates her mother's love and acknowledges that her mother couldn't have done anything differently given low awareness about prevention of mother to child transmission (PMTCT) and availability of such services in 1997. 'Mantsoboi says that her father and maternal grandmother have always been supportive and that her siblings have never discriminated against her--in fact, and they regard her as their mother now.

After completing her studies, 'Mantsoboi joined an organization called Young Positive Generation of Lesotho (YPGOL). She says that YPGOL helped her to accept and disclose her status publicly. She became involved in mobilizing youths to test and know their HIV status and to encourage them to lead healthy lives.

"The more I spoke with them about my status, the more I healed myself," says 'Mantsoboi. "I can achieve anything. I still want to have a family, have my own kids and other things. My HIV-positive status doesn't limit me in any way.

"I told myself that I will never lie to anyone about my status. I need to be responsible in my relationships and disclose--although it hasn't always been easy, as knowledge about HIV differs from person to person. It is only fair to disclose and manage all the risks positively.

"I have now reached viral suppression, meaning that the HIV virus is undetectable in my blood," she says. This is due to taking her medication correctly and the right time and using protection during sex.

'Mantsoboi says that sometimes people don't believe that she is HIV-positive because she looks healthy. Some of her peers go to the extremes of asking her to show them her medication to prove that she is HIV-positive.

"Sometimes I feel offended," says 'Mantsoboi about such requests. "Other times I feel good and proud that I take my medication the right way. This boosts my self-esteem and self-appreciation."

Asked about stigma and discrimination, she responds, "Unfortunately there are people who still discriminate against me due to limited understanding, but I have survived. Some people still discriminate no matter what your HIV status is. I make sure that my status inspires others, so I don't put out negative stories, especially when it comes to social media."

For the past four years, 'Mantsoboi has been working for Sesotho Media Development, where she motivates young people to be independent at an early age, to develop a positive mindset, and to talk to others about life challenges in order to beat depression and other challenges.

She was featured as the main protagonist in the film Tšoaranang (Holding Hands) and sequel, Papali (We Dare You), which portray the lives of young women living with HIV. 'Mantsoboi often attends screenings of the films and participates in discussions afterward. She shares her personal narrative as a young person living openly with HIV. In some instances, youth feel empowered after hearing their stories and watching the films and are motivated to test for HIV.

'Mantsoboi cites her late mom as one of her role models: "She looked very much like me and I have also adopted some of her mannerisms. She wanted to see me grow and achieve my dreams. Unfortunately, she didn't live to see me become a mature woman. I want to help others--hence I am interested in becoming a social worker."

'Mantsoboi is keen to develop herself academically, currently she has completed a short course in HIV Testing and Counselling and in near future she wants to pursue certification in psychosocial support with the Regional Psychosocial Support Initiative (REPSSI).