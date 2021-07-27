Algeria: Covid-19 - PM Supervises Conversion of Mazafran Hotel Into Healthcare Center

26 July 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

ALGIERS-Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane supervised Monday in Algiers the conversion of Mazafran Hotel into a healthcare center for patients with Covid-19 in order to decongest the capital's overwhelmed hospitals following the increase in the number of contaminations.

According to the explanations provided to Benabderrahmane, 712 beds in 446 rooms have been allocated to patients with Covid-19 having completed the first phase of care at the hospitals of Algiers and needing breathing equipment to finish their treatment.

The rooms have been provided with breathing equipment and oxygen concentrators.

