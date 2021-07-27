South Africa: An Education in Evil - Jacob Zuma's Sentiments Are a Deliberate Disconnect From Reality

opinion

I no longer think of Zuma as evil and of his co-conspirators as radical. It was revealed to us once again that evil possesses no depth. The treasonous evil we saw can only come from the failure to think. It is not radical.

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

In processing the events of the past week, this quote by political theorist Hannah Arendt is apt: "I changed my mind and do no longer speak of 'radical evil'... It is indeed my opinion now that evil is never 'radical', that it is only extreme, and that it possesses neither depth nor any demonic dimension. It can overgrow and lay waste the whole world precisely because it spreads like a fungus on the surface. It is 'thought-defying', as I said, because thought tries to reach some depth, to go to the roots, and the moment it concerns itself with evil, it is frustrated because there is nothing. That is its 'banality'. Only the good has depth that can be radical."

In 1962 Arendt was commissioned by The New Yorker to report on the trial of one of the chief architects of the Holocaust. Her writings about the trial...