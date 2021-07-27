South Africa: Two Medals On Day Four of Olympics for Team SA

27 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Gary Lemke

Tokyo — South Africa got onto the medal board with silver in the pool for Tatjana Schoenmaker.

It was silver for Schoenmaker in the women's 100m breaststroke, while Bianca Buitendag continued her fine form to reach the final of the women's surfing, guaranteeing at least a silver.

The men's rugby Sevens side topped their pool, beating the USA. Earlier, Simone Ackermann finished 17th in the women's triathlon, while Gill Sanders recorded a DNF (did not finish).

Here is a breakdown of all Team SA's representatives in action at Tokyo 2020 on Tuesday.

(All times in brackets denote South African times).

Rugby Sevens

Men's Pool C, South Africa 17 USA 12: South Africa made it a clean sweep of wins in their group with this victory on Tuesday, having beaten Ireland and Kenya the day before.

Swimming

Women's 100m breaststroke, final: Silver! Tatjana Schoenmaker won the silver medal in 1:05,22, with gold going to 17-year-old American Lydia Jacoby. Schoenmaker, who had been the fastest qualifier and had lowered the Olympic record to 1:04.82 in the heats, had led at halfway. But the American finished strongly in 1:04.95.

Men's butterfly, semifinal: Chad le Clos, the 2012 Olympic champion, had suffered a scare in the...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

