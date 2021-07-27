Nigeria: Tiv Group to Ortom - Leave Buhari Alone

27 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Itodo Daniel Sule

The Tiv Youth Council Worldwide has asked Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State to concentrate on providing good governance and responsible leadership for the people of the state instead of chasing the wind in the name of attacking President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group, in a press statement issued yesterday by its president, Hon Mike Msuaan, wondered why the governor would be using the name of the president to make headlines at any slightest opportunity while issues of governance are left unattended.

The Tiv group described the accusations leveled against President Buhari by the governor as "hypocrisy driven to a rather ridiculous height."

"It is curious that the governor who has used apparatus of state to intimidate critics from interrogating his inability to provide basic amenities for the people of Benue will turn round to accuse the president of intimidating critics.

"We expect the governor to get busy with fashioning out a solution to the militia killings in Katsina-Ala, Ukum and Logo local government areas of the state and the protracted communal crisis in Bonta, Konshisha LGA and Oju which has led to the destruction of several lives and property worth millions of Naira. The ongoing Ipiav and Yandev communal clashes in Gboko LGA and many other crises should get a chief executive busy", the group said.

