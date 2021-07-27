Nigeria: Soldiers Arrest 17 Zamfara Villagers for Alleged Complicity With Bandits

27 July 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

An aide of the state governor says soldiers conducted house to house arrests of suspects

The Zamfara State government has confirmed the arrest of 17 residents of Dansadau in Maru Local Government Area of the state for alleged complicity with bandits.

The special assistant to Governor Bello Matawalle on new media, Ibrahim Zauma, told PREMIUM TIMES that the suspects were arrested by soldiers in the town.

"The information is still scanty but direct information from the scene has it that the security personnel are conducting a rigorous house to house arrests of suspects following intelligence reports they received."

The member representing Maru South at the state House of Assembly, Kabiru Dansadau, also confirmed the development to journalists Monday evening in Gusau.

He said the search by the soldiers was conducted in the town and some of the communities around it following increased unrest in that part of the local government area.

The lawmaker said the exercise was conducted by soldiers stationed in the area.

Dansadau town, 99 kilometres from the capital city of Gusau, is one of the worst-hit by the activities of the bandits and was targeted twice recently.

On Saturday, a large group of bandits killed four people, including vigilante members, and kidnapped 15 others.

Mohammed Shehu, the state's police spokeperson, did not respond to calls and SMS requesting his comment for this report.

