Nigeria: Govt Inaugurates Court Recording System

27 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By John Chuks Azu

The Federal Ministry of Justice has inaugurated a court recording system to address slow dispensation of justice in the country.

The justice ministry produced the Q-Soft De novo CRS in collaboration with Funmilayo Quadri and company for the recording of court proceedings instead of manual recording.

Speaking at the inauguration on Monday, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) said the notorious delay in justice dispensation in Nigeria leads to plethora of cases, loss of citizens' and investors' confidence in the judiciary.

He listed the key features include: Audio, video recordings, real time registrar and judges annotations, multiple microphones and cameras, customiseable reports analysis and performance evaluation based on key performance indicators and real-time speech to text converter with 90 percent accuracy.

"This will no doubt enhance justice delivery by redirecting delay tactics by lawyers improve court output, reduce travelling of court witnesses and reduce cost of deployment," he said.

In her remarks, Quadri said her team spent 10 years seeking solutions to the deep-rooted problems of delays and congestion of court dockets.

She said the technology is ready to be deployed in courts, police stations, and correctional facilities to prevent taking of evidence in long hand.

The judiciary had made several attempts to incorporate technology in justice proceedings without much effect.

