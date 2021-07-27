Nigeria: Abdulrazaq Approves Four Years' Promotion Arrears for SUBEB Teachers

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has approved the implementation of promotion arrears for tens of thousands of teachers and staff of the state Universal Basic Education Board (KWSUBEB), effectively ending years of career stagnation that brought workers' morale to an all-time low.

The announcement by the SUBEB Chairman, Prof. Shehu Raheem Adaramaja, at the commissioning of operational vehicles, motorcycles, electronic gadgets and instructional materials for basic schools, triggered widespread applause from teachers and other workers of SUBEB, who hailed the decision as timely and fitting for the administration's record of hearkening to the yearnings of the people.

Public basic school teachers in Kwara State were last promoted in 2017.

"Conduct of years 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020 promotion examination and oral interview has been expressly approved by His Excellency to hold between the 2nd and 5th August, 2021," Adaramaja said.

"Outstanding salary arrears of staff is also not left out as the process is at its peak. We say a big thank you to His Excellency for considering the plight of our staff and finding a solution to the agitation of our staff."

AbdulRazaq, who was represented by Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi, said the administration has unlocked the goldmine of opportunities to revitalise basic education in the state with the renewed relationship with the Universal Basic Education Commission - after seven years of official blacklist of Kwara.

"Except for the 12-seater bus which has been donated to us by Unity Bank Plc, all these facilities are some of the gains of our renewed relationship with the Universal Basic Education Commission," he said.

AbdulRazaq also acknowledged the prudent management of scarce resources by the leadership of KWSUBEB, leading to the procurement of 1,500 cartoons of white chalk from Kwara State College of Education (Technical), Lafiagi.

"The interesting thing is that these facilities are what Kwara should have been enjoying if the last administration had played its own roles. It is a confirmation of our position that the last administration opted to kill basic education in the state. Our efforts have been to restore quality, dignity and citizens' confidence to public basic education in the state.

"These tools will not only improve the standard of basic education in the state, they will also provide an enabling environment for adequate monitoring and supervision of teaching and learning activities across our schools. These new infrastructures will complement the ongoing renovation and remodelling of classrooms across over 600 schools in the state.

"When you add that to the recent recruitment of 4,701 teachers through a process that was the best of its kind in the recent history of Kwara State, you will see that our vision is comprehensive and clear. On August 5, we will bring stakeholders together to a summit to evolve a holistic strategy for the future of our education sector," the governor said.

AbdulRazaq applauded Unity Bank PLC for the donation of a 12-seater Hyundai bus and the UBEC management for their support to the state government and Kwara SUBEB in providing the materials/equipment needed in the schools.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Mrs Adeoshun Mary Kemi, applauded the governor for his giant strides in the education sector.

"You cannot appreciate the magnitude of the contributions of this administration without being reminded of the pathetic situation of the education sector before the advent of the Otoge mantra. The previous administrations left educational system to a near collapse. The infrastructure were dilapidated and abandoned, there were acute shortages of facilities in the schools, irregularity in the remuneration of teachers and lack of adequate office equipment to monitor schools' activities," she said.

The Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT) Chairman in Kwara State, Mr. Olu Adewara, commended Governor AbdulRazaq for his interest in promoting the welfare of teachers and development of the education sector in the state.

He said: "This is a good development. It is a good news to us, coming at a very good time. I believe everyone hearing this will appreciate the governor for being so good to us. We want to appreciate him in all respects, particularly on this promotion exercise so pronounced.

"The beauty of this is that these promotion exercises (2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020), going by the good understanding we have with the government, will come with cash backing.

"I can say that this administration from inception brought permanent end to salaries being paid on percentages. On the account of salaries being paid on percentages, we have salary arrears of about three months and 43%. We want to plead with His Excellency to further look at our direction and clear the outstanding salary arrears of about three months and 43%."

The items commissioned are: 1 (nos) of 18-seater Hummer bus for Quality Assurance Department; 5 (nos) of 2020 Model Hilux Van for project monitoring; 45 Bajaj boxer motorcycles for schools supervision; 40 (nos) of Samsung galaxy tab A for e-quality assurance for the Quality Assurance Officers; 10 sets of computer system for project monitoring; 20 digital calipers for project unit; 1 projector for Quality Assurance Department; and instructional materials for schools and library books and shelves for basic schools to encourage reading culture.