Tokyo — Moroccan boxers Youness Baalla and Oumaima Bel Habib left, on Tuesday, the round of 16 of the boxing tournament, as part of the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Baalla (81-91 kg) lost (0-5) to New Zealander David Nyika, while Bel Habib (69 kg) lost to Ukrainian Anna Lysenko (0-5).

Mohamed Hammout (under 57 kg), Mohammed Assaghir (75-81 kg), Abdelhaq Nadir (57-63 kg) and Rabab Cheddar (51 kg) also left the competition empty-handed.