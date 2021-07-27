Benin: Court's Decision to Uphold Conviction Deals 'Unprecedented Setback' to Press Freedom in Benin

27 July 2021
Reporters sans Frontières (Paris)
press release

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) will support Beninese journalist Ignace Sossou's appeals to regional or international jurisdictions following the grave and unprecedented decision by Benin's supreme court to uphold the conviction that led to his being jailed arbitrarily for six months last year.

In a ruling issued after examining the case on 23 July, the supreme court concluded that Benin's laws were correctly applied by the Cotonou appeal court on 19 May 2020 when it confirmed Sossou's conviction on a charge of "harassment by means of electronic communications."

Originally given an 18-month sentence in December 2019, the Bénin Web TV journalist spent six months in prison until the appeal court upheld his conviction in May 2020 but reduced the sentence to 12 months in prison with six of them suspended. He was convicted simply for tweeting statements that a prosecutor made at a workshop on disinformation that both attended. Sossou did nothing wrong. A video produced by RSF showed that his tweets quoted the prosecutor accurately and could not be construed as harassment.

Sossou told RSF that the supreme court's decision, "sounds like yet another abdication by the judges of their duty to ensure the judicial system's independence vis-à-vis political power." He said he planned to submit a new appeal to the court of justice of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

"This decision is an unprecedented setback for the freedom to inform in Benin," said Assane Diagne, the director of RSF's West Africa bureau. "By using the Digital Law to punish a journalist who did nothing wrong, Benin's judicial system has circumvented the right of the press and has issued a decision that violates international standards. RSF will support Sossou's use of all legal means to get this conviction quashed. We also urge the government to amend the Digital Law and bring it into line with international law so that it doesn't serve as a tool for arbitrarily detaining journalists."

The supreme court ruling also runs counter to the decision issued a year ago by the Working Group on Arbitrary Detention, which concluded that Sossou did not get a fair trial, that his conviction had no legal basis and that his imprisonment was arbitrary.

Benin's Digital Law has also been used to arbitrarily detain two other journalists. Both Casimir Kpédjo and Aristide Hounkpèvi spent seven days in police custody for allegedly disseminating false information online.

Benin has fallen 36 places in RSF's World Press Freedom Index since 2016 and is now ranked 114th out of 180 countries.

Read the original article on RSF.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Reporters sans Frontières. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: RSF

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Botswana Joins Fight Against Mozambique Insurgency
Move to Give Israel AU Observer Status 'Appalls' South Africa
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Cryptocurrency Booming Among Kenyan Farmers
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X