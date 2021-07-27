Southern Africa: SADC - Angola Plans to Deploy Military Advisors in Mozambique

Luanda — Angola said that it plans to send twenty military advisors to Mozambique to help it tackle escalating violence in the country's Cabo Delgado province.

The military personnel is part of the Southern African Development Community (SADC)'s Standby Force, in framework of the SADC protocols.

The National Assembly (AN) is meeting Tuesday (27) to discuss and vote for the sending of military personnel, in the request by the President of the Republic, in his capacity as Commander-in-Chief of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA).

AN spokesman, Raúl Lima, who was speaking at the end of the conference of parliamentary leaders, said that, Angola plans to participate with two (2) officers in the Regional Cooperation Mechanism (RMC), eight (8) officers in the Force Command and ten crew members for an IL-76 Strategic Air Projection aircraft.

On 23 June this year, SADC held the Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government focused on the security situation in Mozambique.

As a result, the Summit approved the dispatch of components of the SADC Standby Force, until 15 July 2021, in order to support the Mozambican Defense Forces (FADM) in quelling terrorism and acts of violent extremism in Cabo Delgado.