Nigeria: Lagos LG Poll Winners to Get Certificate of Return Today

27 July 2021
This Day (Lagos)

The Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) yesterday said that it would present Certificate of Return to winners in last Saturday's local government election today.

Spokesperson of LASIEC, Mr.Tope Ojo, disclosed this in chat with jounalists in Lagos.

Ojo said: "Our next responsibility now is to issue the Certificate of Returns based on what they (Operation and Logistics) Committee) sent to us from each local government."

Speaking on pending results, he said: "That is the responsibility of the Returning Officers(ROs). The chairman has said that she didn't want to be involved in the declaration of results because it is not her responsibility. We have ROs in each of those local governments who announced results. We don't have anything with results.

"We don't have much responsibility when it comes to the declaration of election results. The law is so clear.

"After those results have been declared, they (returning officers) forward it to O and L committee.

"The department that is in charge of operation will collate statistics of winners to write certificates of results. They have sent all results here which are being tabulated."

According to him, the comprehensive list of winners was being worked on.

"Those with statistics have to be put together, the number of candidates, the number of seats won by each of the political party and everything.

"I am still awaiting the results. The ROs have been sending results to the committee. I don't have any dealings with them," Ojo added.

Copyright © 2021 This Day. All rights reserved.

