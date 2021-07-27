South Africa: MEC Anroux Marai On Public Facilities Opening Under Adjusted Level 3

press release

Minister Marais welcomes public safely back to facilities under adjusted Alert Level 3

Following the announcement by President Ramaphosa on Sunday, 25 July 2021, that the country will move to Adjusted Alert Level 3, Minister Anroux Marais welcomes the public safely back to our archive and record management services, museums and libraries across the province.

As per the Adjusted Alert Level 3 national regulations the following establishments have been reopened to the public, with the closing time, whether indoors or outdoors, stipulated at 21H00:

(a) cinemas;

(b) theatres;

(c) casinos;

(d) museums, galleries and archives;

(e) public swimming pools;

(f) beaches and public parks;

(g) game parks, botanical gardens, aquariums and zoos;

(h) gyms and fitness centres;

(i) restaurants, bars, shebeens and taverns;

(j) venues hosting auctions;

(k) venues hosting professional sport; and

(l) venues hosting faith-based, or religious gatherings; and

(m) social, political and cultural gatherings.

Minister Marais is happy to announce that libraries across the province has once again been opened to the public. Minister Marais said, "Members of the public can now again freely access our libraries across the province to use the broadband, computers and other available resources to register for their vaccinations or to simply make use of the gainful opportunities available at our various facilities, such as job searches and other applications. To ensure equity and fairness in the vaccination programme to also reach our communities particularly in our more rural areas, our friendly library service staff is ready to safely assist with accessing the technology needed to register. We have already assisted 8960 registrations of residents across the province as at 23 July 2021.

The Adjusted Alert Level 3 regulations also note that "All (i) faith-based or religious gatherings; and (ii) social, political and cultural gatherings, (iii) gatherings at community engagements, hosted by members of Parliament, members of Provincial Legislatures, councilors, leaders of political parties, religious leaders and traditional leaders to deal with emergency matters that impact on the management, treatment and prevention of the Covid-19 pandemic, are permitted but limited to 50 persons or less for indoor venues and 100 persons or less for outdoor venues and if the venue is too small to hold the prescribed number of persons observing a distance of at least one and a half metres from each other, then not more than 50 percent of the capacity of the venue may be used, subject to strict adherence to all health protocols and social distancing measures".

With the regards to Initiation practices, the adjusted alert Level 3 regulations state that "Initiation practices are permitted, subject to the submission of a risk adjusted plan for the conducting of initiation practices to the relevant Cabinet members by the provincial executive responsible for traditional affairs and strict adherence to all health protocols and social distancing measures as provided for in directions issued by the relevant Cabinet member after consultation with the Cabinet member responsible for health.

Post-initiation celebrations ("imigidl") are permitted, subject to a limitation of 50 persons or less for indoor venues and 100 persons or less for outdoor venues and if the venue is too small to hold the prescribed number of persons observing a distance of at least one and a half metres from each other, then not more than 50 percent of the capacity of the venue may be used.

The National House of Traditional Leaders and provincial houses of traditional leaders must take steps to ensure that traditional leaders are aware of the content of this regulation.

Failure to adhere to these regulations and any directions that are issued in respect of initiation schools, will result in the closure of initiation schools by the relevant authorities".

The Western Cape Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport has submitted our Risk Adjusted Plan to the National Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs and we are engaging our initiation forums and stakeholders in this regard.

According to the national Alert Level 3 regulations, "Sporting activities, including both professional and nonprofessional matches, by recognised sporting bodies are allowed, subject to strict adherence to the times of operation as provided for in regulation 33(3)". In cases of uncertainty, we encourage stakeholders to contact their respective federations for guidance.

Minister Marais added, "While our sectors have been reopened to the public under Adjusted Alert Level 3, I urge all to stay safe and adhere to the health protocols in place. We are working hard to ensure that we can still effectively deliver services while also keeping the public safe during this pandemic".