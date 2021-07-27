Tunisia: AU Commission Closely Monitoring Situation in Tunisia, Says Moussa Faki Mahamat

Cernavoda/Flickr
Government buildings in Tunis, the capital city of Tunisia.
27 July 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Chairperson of the African Union Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat is closely monitoring the situation in Tunisia, a statement issued Tuesday reads.

In this regard, he had a telephone conversation with Tunisia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad Othman Jerandi expressing the commitment of the African Union Commission to the strict respect of the Tunisian constitution, the necessary maintenance of peace, the rejection of all forms of violence and the promotion of political dialogue to resolve the problems at hand.

Moussa Faki Mahamat further called for the need to respond to the legitimate aspirations of the Tunisian people, especially its Youth.

