Southern Africa: Fighting HIV in the Time of Covid - Rooting Out Inequality and Inequity Is Key in East and Southern Africa

27 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Felicita Hikuam

Marginalised and criminalised populations account for 65% of new HIV infections globally, but are largely left out of both HIV and Covid-19 responses - and this is a particularly stark occurrence in sub-Saharan Africa.

Felicita Hikuam is the director of the AIDS and Rights Alliance for southern Africa, a regional partnership of civil society organisations working in 18 countries in southern and east Africa.

The 2021 Unaids Global AIDS Update report, launched last week, rightly points out that inequality and inequity are key among the issues that need to be urgently addressed over the next decade, and could arguably be the last frontier in the global response to HIV and AIDS.

In many parts of the world, including east and southern Africa, despite remarkable progress, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa, inequality and inequity within and between countries continue to deter progress in ending AIDS as a public health threat, as committed to in the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

In the recently adopted United Nations General Assembly Political Declaration on HIV and AIDS: Ending Inequalities and Getting on Track to End AIDS by 2030, UN member states committed to urgent and transformative action to end the social, economic, racial and gender...

