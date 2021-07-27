Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Eleven patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in the Central and Northern Red Sea Regions.

Out of these, three patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region. Eight patients are from Quarantine Centers in Qarora (5) and Mahimet(3); Northern Red Sea Region.

On the other hand, forty-seven patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in the Northern Red Sea (20), Gash Barka (13), Southern (8), Anseba (5), and Central (1) Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 6,348 while the number of deaths stands at 33.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to date has increased to 6,517.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

27 July 2021