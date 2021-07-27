Namibia: Acid Tankers Bound for Rössing Mine Derail

Rail operator TransNamib this week confirmed that a derailment involving 18 acid tankers occurred between Otavi and Otjiwarongo on the evening of 25 July.

TransNamib spokesperson, Abigail Raubenheimer said the acid which was destined for Rössing mine was coming from Tsumeb.

A total of seven loaded tankers derailed but did not capsize, while 11 tankers capsized, she added.

"No injuries occurred but spillage from two of the tankers was detected," she said, adding that TransNamib immediately activated its emergency response plan when the incident occurred and the area has been cordoned off.

"At this time the cause of the derailment is unknown and subject to further investigation," she added.

Meanwhile, Raubenheimer said TransNamib expects the repairs to take approximately a week before train service operations on the line can recommence.