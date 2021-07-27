South Africa: Thank a Healthcare Worker, Support a Restaurant - and Do It Today

analysis

Radio 702, Uber Eats and Daily Maverick have teamed up with corporate South Africa and listeners of Radio 702 to launch a new campaign: 'Thank a Healthcare Worker, Support a Restaurant'. The campaign calls on acts of kindness from anyone with the means to help thank our healthcare workers with a decent meal.

For nearly 18 months, throughout the different phases of the Covid-19 pandemic, health care workers have been at the forefront working tirelessly to ensure people in South Africa receive the medical care they need.

They have been risking their own lives to save the lives of others. Many have made the ultimate sacrifice. Early this year in February statistics from the National Department of Health confirmed 40,000 South African health workers having contracted Covid-19 and 663 deaths. The numbers have risen since.

Speaking to Maverick Citizen in a telephonic interview, registered nurse working in Old Bunting clinic in Johannesburg Maria Chirindza said at first she was scared of the deadly Covid-19 virus. But the introduction of vaccines has eased her paranoia and she treats the virus much like fever, which has always been contagious. But shortages in personal protective equipment(PPE) and a lack of government support for...