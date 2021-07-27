South Africa: Thank a Healthcare Worker, Support a Restaurant - and Do It Today

27 July 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Michelle Banda

Radio 702, Uber Eats and Daily Maverick have teamed up with corporate South Africa and listeners of Radio 702 to launch a new campaign: 'Thank a Healthcare Worker, Support a Restaurant'. The campaign calls on acts of kindness from anyone with the means to help thank our healthcare workers with a decent meal.

For nearly 18 months, throughout the different phases of the Covid-19 pandemic, health care workers have been at the forefront working tirelessly to ensure people in South Africa receive the medical care they need.

They have been risking their own lives to save the lives of others. Many have made the ultimate sacrifice. Early this year in February statistics from the National Department of Health confirmed 40,000 South African health workers having contracted Covid-19 and 663 deaths. The numbers have risen since.

Speaking to Maverick Citizen in a telephonic interview, registered nurse working in Old Bunting clinic in Johannesburg Maria Chirindza said at first she was scared of the deadly Covid-19 virus. But the introduction of vaccines has eased her paranoia and she treats the virus much like fever, which has always been contagious. But shortages in personal protective equipment(PPE) and a lack of government support for...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe
Kenya President Still Wants Constitutional Changes Before Polls
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X