Zimbabwe: Student Nurse Fights Pregnancy-Induced Suspension

27 July 2021
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Mary Taruvinga

A STUDENT nurse who was suspended from participating in her training programme at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) due to pregnancy is challenging the decision in a move which, if successful, could be a watershed decision.

Through Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR), Sibongikosi Jacoline Dube, is asking for reinstatement citing discrimination.

Authorities at UBH on 17 May 2021, suspended Dube from participating in a nurse training programme after a pregnancy test conducted on her as a requirement of the programme returned a positive result.

ZLHR has since written to the hospital on her behalf.

In a letter written to UBH Chief Executive Officer, Narcisius Dzvanga, Jabulani Mhlanga of ZLHR protested against the discrimination and ill-treatment of the aspiring nurse.

"Mhlanga said Dube had advised him that on the day the pregnancy test was taken, a certain Ms. S Moyo had informed the group of nursing trainees of a "mix-up" in the test results conducted at a UBHlaboratory," ZLHR wrote.

Mhlanga said after receiving the pregnancy results Dube conducted a self-test whose results were negative and she informed officials at UBH of this development.

Dube, Mhlanga said, also undertook further testing at Mpilo Central Hospital and the results were negative.

"But despite the outcome of the second set of the pregnancy test results and numerous engagements with some UBH officials as well as some officials from the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dube has not been reinstated to continue with the nurse training programme," complained the rights lawyers.

According to ZLHR, Mhlanga charged that the decision taken by UBH to keep Dube out of the training programme was grossly unreasonable and unfair and in violation of section 68 of the Constitution, which provides for the right to administrative justice and also in violation of section 3 of the Administrative Justice Act.The human rights lawyer said UBH's policy is contrary to the national objectives of the Constitution in particular section 17 which provides that the State must promote the full participation of women in all spheres of Zimbabwean society on the basis of equality with men.

Furthermore, Mhlanga said section 56 of the Constitution affords women to enjoy the right to equal treatment including the right to equal opportunities in political, economic, cultural and social spheres and prohibits unfair treatment or discrimination on the grounds of

pregnancy.

Mhlanga asked UBH to reinstate Dube to continue with the nurse training programme with immediate effect and also urgently align its

policy to the provisions of the Constitution.

The human rights lawyer said if UBH fails to respond favourably to Dube's request, he will institute legal proceedings against the

state-run hospital to assert and protect her constitutionally enshrined rights. UBH is yet to respond to Mhlanga's letter

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe
Kenya President Still Wants Constitutional Changes Before Polls
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X