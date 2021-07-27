Namibia: Development Bank Donates Equipment to Robert Mugabe Clinic

27 July 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Development Bank of Namibia has medical equipment consisting of a sterilizer machine, 8 mobile hospital curtains, 10 oxygen regulators and a medicine trolley worth N$88,000 to the Robert Mugabe Clinic, bringing the Bank's COVID-19 donations of N$1.4 million.

Development Bank of Namibia CEO, Martin Inkumbi, said they decided to support Robert Mugabe Clinic with health equipment and consumables to aid the clinic in assisting those Namibians affected by the virus and seeking healthcare at the clinic.

Thanking the Bank for the donation, Khomas Regional Director Tomas Ukola said the medical equipment will be essential tools in health worker's COVID-19 toolbox to save more lives and provide quality healthcare, which is the pinnacle of any healthcare system.

Talking about the impact of the donation on Robert Mugabe Clinic's operations, Sister Justina Hamunyela said that like all other Covid-19 facilities in the country, the clinic has been experiencing numerous challenges that include inadequate oxygen regulators and floor meters, oxygen supply and other medical equipment.

She said the donation by the Development Bank of Namibia came at opportune time when the clinic is overwhelmed by numerous patients experiencing signs and symptoms consistent with Covid-19 and higher demand for oxygen in the face of the threats of hospitalization and death.

The donation, Sister Hamunyela said, will go along way in facilitating timely treatment of patients, improving staff morale, enhancing productivity and efficient service by the clinic's frontline health care providers.

