Zimbabwe: Monthly Inflation Eases 1.32 Percent

27 July 2021
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzanai Gerede

Monthly inflation slowed by 1.32 percentage points in the month of July to reach 2.56 percent- the fourth lowest in the last 12 months- as monetary policy measures implemented by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) of keeping reserve money growth under check continues to bear fruits.

Comparatively, month-on-month inflation stood at 35.5 percent in July last year.

"The month-on-month inflation rate in July 2021 was 2.56 percent shedding 1.32 percentage points on the June 2021 rate of 3.88 percent. This means that prices as measured by the all items CPI increased by an average rate of 2.56 percent from June 2021 to July 2021," said the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (Zimstat).

The month on month Food and Non Alcoholic Beverages inflation rate stood at 2.51 percent in July 2021, shedding 0.70 percentage points on the June 2021 rate of 3.21 percent.

The month on month non-food inflation rate stood at 2.60 percent, shedding 1.78 percentage points on the June 2021 rate of 4.38 percent.

The CPI for the month ending July 2021 stood at 3,062.93 compared to 2,986.44 in June 2021 and 1,958.72 in July 2020.

"The year on year inflation rate (annual percentage change) for the month of July 2021 as measured by the all items Consumer Price Index (CPI) stood at 56.37 percent.This means that prices as measured by the all items CPI increased by an average of 56.37 percent between July 2020 and July 2021," said Zimstat.

The year-on-year inflation rate is given by the percentage change in the index of the relevant month of the current year compared with the index of the same month in the previous year.

Despite the drop, inflation figures still remain relatively higher than sustainable levels.

Since the introduction of the foreign currency exchange auction system, both overall and blended inflation have been on a downward trajectory since the second half of 2020.

As of yesterday, latest figures from the Central Bank show that reserve money which refers to funds banks are allowed to hold by the RBZ for purposes of lending, decreased by ZW$149.39 million to ZW$24.31 billion for the week ended 16 July 2021 as the monetary authority keep a close watch on money supply into the economy.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe
Kenya President Still Wants Constitutional Changes Before Polls
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X