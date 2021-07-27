Namibia: Keetmanshoop Tackles Housing Challenge

27 July 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ellen Albertz

The Keetmanshoop municipality delivered 89 houses under the mass housing programme, serviced 77 erven for the National Housing Enterprise and another 110 erven for private developers at a cost of N$22 million, during 2020/2021.

Municipality spokesperson Dawn Kruger said: "Keetmanshoop is the capital of the south and while we have challenges, we must find our niche areas where we can make a difference.

"We want residents to have affordable housing and land and enable the business community to create employment. Our aim is to do away with informal settlements."

The municipality has spent more than N$30 million since 2015 on water provision and sewerage reticulation networks in the informal settlement.

Kruger said informal settlements bring multiple social challenges that put a strain on services such as health, safety and security.

"Overcrowding in informal settlements brings frequent disease outbreaks, while emergency services such as ambulances and fire brigade vehicles sometimes cannot access the area due to poor road infrastructure. The municipality also has had to constantly rebuild and repair public toilets after they are vandalised," said Kruger.

Willemina Kooper said she got an erf after a three-year struggle with the municipality. About 3 000 people are on the housing waiting list.

"I had a difficult time before getting the land due to poor documentation. Initially they could not find my name on the waiting list for two years due to a spelling mistake," said Kooper.

Evalinus Shikongo, a resident of the informal settlement, agrees with Kruger that vandalism of toilets was a health risk as the toilets get blocked and sewage water flows into their shacks.

"Many people share these toilets, and even if some keep them clean, others vandalise them," said Shikongo.

He said they need health services in the area as the container the Ministry of Health and Social Services provided for first aid, TB and family planning was closed two years ago due to a shortage of resources and now health staff go from house to house visiting the elderly and children.

"Going from house to house is not enough to address our needs, but they are trying," he said.

According to Kruger, the municipality plans servicing an additional 300 erven at Krönlein and Westdene suburbs during the 2021/2022 financial year.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe
Kenya President Still Wants Constitutional Changes Before Polls
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X