Namibia: Keetmanshoop Tackles Housing Challenge

The Keetmanshoop municipality delivered 89 houses under the mass housing programme, serviced 77 erven for the National Housing Enterprise and another 110 erven for private developers at a cost of N$22 million, during 2020/2021.

Municipality spokesperson Dawn Kruger said: "Keetmanshoop is the capital of the south and while we have challenges, we must find our niche areas where we can make a difference.

"We want residents to have affordable housing and land and enable the business community to create employment. Our aim is to do away with informal settlements."

The municipality has spent more than N$30 million since 2015 on water provision and sewerage reticulation networks in the informal settlement.

Kruger said informal settlements bring multiple social challenges that put a strain on services such as health, safety and security.

"Overcrowding in informal settlements brings frequent disease outbreaks, while emergency services such as ambulances and fire brigade vehicles sometimes cannot access the area due to poor road infrastructure. The municipality also has had to constantly rebuild and repair public toilets after they are vandalised," said Kruger.

Willemina Kooper said she got an erf after a three-year struggle with the municipality. About 3 000 people are on the housing waiting list.

"I had a difficult time before getting the land due to poor documentation. Initially they could not find my name on the waiting list for two years due to a spelling mistake," said Kooper.

Evalinus Shikongo, a resident of the informal settlement, agrees with Kruger that vandalism of toilets was a health risk as the toilets get blocked and sewage water flows into their shacks.

"Many people share these toilets, and even if some keep them clean, others vandalise them," said Shikongo.

He said they need health services in the area as the container the Ministry of Health and Social Services provided for first aid, TB and family planning was closed two years ago due to a shortage of resources and now health staff go from house to house visiting the elderly and children.

"Going from house to house is not enough to address our needs, but they are trying," he said.

According to Kruger, the municipality plans servicing an additional 300 erven at Krönlein and Westdene suburbs during the 2021/2022 financial year.