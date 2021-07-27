Namibia: MTC Fights Digital Inequality With New 4G Handset

In the wake of Covid-19, now more than ever, the provision of many socio-economic services is increasingly becoming internet based, which necessitated continuous interventions to bridge the country's digital divide.

To assist in reducing this digital inequality, Namibia's premier digital enabler, MTC has recently launched the Osmartphona campaign which will provide Namibians with a highly subsidised 4G smartphone.

The campaign will run until 20th October 2021. "This 4G device will retail for N$499, making it the most affordable 4G handset in Namibia. This device will afford potential rural LTE users in the regions where new LTE towers were commissioned the opportunity to enjoy the benefits of 4G. Under normal circumstances, a countrywide Osmartphona Roadshow would have ensured that our retail services reach these communities, however, due the prevailing pandemic and the lockdown restriction, the sale of the device will be offered via MTC's retail channel.

The campaign will also offer customers who have 2G/3G sim cards operating in 4G devices an opportunity to upgrade their existing sim cards free of charge to 4G and qualify for 9GB free data spread over a period of three months," said Melvin Angula, MTC's Chief Commercial Officer.

"The government's ICT vision is for every citizen to have access to quality network and internet connectivity. If we do not reduce the digital inequality in our country, then we will run the risk of becoming redundant participants in tomorrow's economy. Hence, in order to help avoid that risk, MTC as a leader in ICT and truly Namibian corporate citizen, our responsibility is to tag everyone along, through enabling initiatives such as this campaign and the 081Every1 project. Today, terms like e-learning, e-commerce, and e-governance have grown prominence, and to that effect, we believe that every Namibian deserves a device that gives him or her access to quality internet," concluded Angula.