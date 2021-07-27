Zimbabwe: RZM Murowa Introduces Bursary Scheme for Chivi Children

27 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By George Maponga

Masvingo — One of the country's four diamond mining firms RZM Murowa, plans to roll out a bursary to assist 100 primary and secondary school children in the Sese area in Chivi with school fees.

Beneficiaries of the bursary will be drawn from Danhamombe High and St Simon Zhara Primary schools in Ward 20.

Murowa, which owns a diamond mine in the Mazvihwa area across Runde River in neighbouring Zvishavane district, is currently exploring for gems in Sese.

The firm has been at loggerheads with villagers who accused the miner of refusing to engage them to spell out its plans for the rural heartland if commercially-exploitable gem deposits are discovered.

Murowa also stood accused of not investing towards the upliftment of the lives of the Sese folk where the company has been searching for diamonds on kimberlites since 2018.

Now, as part of efforts to appease the restless villagers, RZM Murowa vice president in charge of Human Resources and Administration Mr Islam Chipango, says his firm wants to develop a close working relationship with the Sese folk.

Mr Chipango says his firm is merely duplicating community responsibility programmes it has been extending to villagers in the Mazvihwa area where they are currently mining gems.

He noted that while the firm is still exploring for diamonds in Sese, it had seen it fit to spend money on underprivileged children to improve relations and positively impact on the lives of people in Chivi.

RZM Murowa officials would soon engage officials at the two schools to work out modalities of rolling out the bursary including identifying deserving beneficiaries.

