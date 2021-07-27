Namibia: Another Large Consignment of Medical Supplies Arrived This Week From Germany

The combined value of all German assistance to Namibia in the fight against the Corona virus, is approaching N$200 million. This week, another batch of medical supplies, valued at around N$4 million arrived in the country.

The latest consignment was presented as a donation on Monday 26 July 2021 by the German Ambassador, HE Herbert Beck to the Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services, Hon Esther Muinjangue.

The donation was facilitated through the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) on behalf of the German Ministry of Economic Development and Cooperation and the Namibian Ministry of Health and Social Services.

The minister received the supplies at a small ceremony where the German Ambassador reiterated his country's support for Namibia. The Deputy Minister confirmed that the supplies will be dispatched speedily to those crisis areas where it is needed most. She expressed the Namibian Government's most sincere appreciation for the German support.

Ambassador Beck conveyed a message of encouragement, underlining the importance of getting as many as possible Namibians vaccinated against the virus. "We are working closely with the Government of Namibia and particularly with the Ministry of Health and Social Services to support Namibia in her efforts to vaccinate those what want to be vaccinated," he said.

From the left, Dr Thomas Kirsch, the Director of GIZ Namibia, HE Herbert Beck, the German Ambassador to Namibia, Hon Esther Muinjangue, the Deputy Minister of Health and Social Services and Mr Ben Nangombe, the ministry's Executive Director.