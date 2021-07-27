Namibia: 'Our Voices Have Been Suppressed'

LANDLESS People's Movement parliamentarian Utaara Mootu says the prolonged absence of LPM leaders Bernadus Swartbooi and Henny Seibeb from the National Assembly is a violation of their supporters' constitutional right to participate in political and decision-making processes.

Mootu on Friday said people who voted for the LPM during the 2019 national elections and gave the party the mandate to represent them in parliament continue to be voiceless and now have no other means to contribute to various national discussions.

Swartbooi and Seibeb were indefinitely suspended from attending sessions of the National Assembly due to their involvement in an incident in parliament during president Hage Geingob's state of the nation address in April.

National Assembly speaker Peter Katjavivi's decision to bar them from the assembly is now the subject of a legal challenge which was taken to the Supreme Court last week.

Addressing a media briefing on Friday, Mootu said Katjavivi's decision and other unspecified attempts and tactics by the Swapo administration against Swartbooi and Seibeb are "the utmost threat to our democracy".

According to her, recent alleged intimidation and harassment against LPM leaders are a typical example of a regime which is desperate and "a regime of bloodsucking thugs that wants to continue using the tactics of the Lubango dungeons and impose it on a generation that is not going to tolerate all those tactics of intimidation".

Mootu made the remarks when she briefed the media on an alleged attempt by parliament security to frame a lawyer representing Swartbooi and Seibeb with carrying a gun to the hearing of the parliamentary committee on privileges at which the two LPM leaders had been expected to appear last week.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mootu said she was confident that the alleged attempted framing was orchestrated by the ruling party to paint LPM leaders as unruly.

The National Assembly has since denied the attempted framing claims.

As a result of Katjavivi's decision, Mootu said, the LPM's political constituency has missed out on important debates in parliament on topics like Namibia's colonial genocide and the national budget.

She said should the indefinite suspension, alleged intimidation and harassment of Swartbooi and Seibeb continue, "I am not imposing war, our people will not just sit quietly and watch people who they have elected to represent them be violated".

Mootu added: "Perhaps, this is what we would say is a transition in the Namibian democracy as we call it in academic terms as a violent democracy".

She continued: "Perhaps we should start encouraging people to go into a form of violent democracy in which the citizens view the use of violence as a form of expression. This is the type of government that they are trying to create where we become unruly because our rights in a democracy have been taken away."

Mootu further said her party would do anything within the ambit of the law to have Katjavivi, who she claims was leading a Swapo campaign to suppress LPM voices in parliament, removed or reduced to an ordinary member of parliament.