Zimbabwe: Govt Sets Aside Half a Billion Dollars for Covid-19

Government set aside over $560,4 million to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, Health and Child Care ministry officials told a parliamentary portfolio committee Tuesday.

The officials, led by the ministry's permanent secretary, Dr Jasper Chimedza appeared before the Portfolio Committee on Health and Child Care giving an update on how money set aside to fight the pandemic have been utilised.

The ministry said the Government had budgeted $560 435 388, 38 (US$ 6 778 777) for use.

The money was used for various activities that include planning and training, fuel for outreach programmes, vaccines procurement, assessments, advocacy and communication and coverage survey, among others.