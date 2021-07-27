Namibia: City to Push Ahead With Police Chief Recruitment

THE City of Windhoek will proceed with the recruitment process to appoint the chief of the City Police.

This was confirmed yesterday by the municipality's acting chief executive officer, George Mayumbelo.

The announcement comes after the court declared as illegal the three-year contract extension of current City Police chief Abraham Kanime, which was approved by the previous council.

"Without a doubt, the city will proceed with the recruitment process and will comply with the court order," Mayumbelo said.

This is despite Kanime's lawyer, Sisa Namandje, writing to Mayumbelo, stating that there is no court order that invalidated his employment agreement.

"In fact, even if the employment agreement between our client [Kanime] and the council was declared to be invalid, a declarator of invalidity alone would not have been sufficient without a consequential and secondary order setting the employment agreement itself aside," Namandje argued on behalf of Kanime.

Namandje, therefore, stated that council's current recruitment plans do not invalidate Kanime's extended employment contract with the city.

Kanime, through Namandje, indicated that he is willing to step down if the city council wants him to. However, they should enter into a settlement agreement to mutually terminate his employment on condition of a payout of "his full remuneration term of his employment agreement ending April 2023".

Mayumbelo, responding to questions sent to him, said the internal circular to the Namibian Police from inspector general Sebastian Ndeitunga does not constitute an advertisement as far as the city council is concerned.

"Similarly, the onward distribution of the same circular by the mayor on social media does not constitute an advertisement of the position," he added.

He added that Kanime is occupying the position while we are proceeding with the recruitment process.

"For how long he will continue to occupy the position is dependent upon many factors: the recruitment process and who the process produces as candidate, or a settlement can be reached with chief Kanime, etc," Mayumbelo said.

An application instituted by previous Popular Democratic Movement council member Ignatius Semba, asked the High Court to stop the council from implementing a decision to reappoint Kanime as head of the Windhoek City Police.

Court documents seen by The Namibian, which date to last November, show that Semba and the council agreed that Kanime's extension was unlawful and the post should be advertised.

The council was ordered to reappoint Kanime in accordance with the municipal police services regulations, which means his position needs to be re-advertised.