Namibia: Noa Back As ACC Boss

President Hage Geingob's reappointment of ACC director general Paulus Noa to the position for a further five years was confirmed in the National Assembly by prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila today.

The reappointment of ACC deputy director Erna van der Merwe for a new five-year term was also confirmed.

Noa was initially appointed as the founding ACC boss in 2006.

He has faced accusations of being compromised, especially after clearing Swapo of involvement in the Fishrot corruption scandal.

Evidence in court documents have shown that party leaders benefited from the Fishrot loot, but the ACC appears to be shying away from pursuing them.

Lawyer Sisa Namandje confirmed that his law firm was used to transfer close to N$21 million for Swapo.

The state has turned Namandje into a state witness.

Noa, however, claimed in June this year that "we were satisfied that no single cent from those companies went directly into the bank account of that particular party [Swapo]".

Last month, Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) leader McHenry Venaani said Noa is compromised.

"The mere fact that he served on Swapo's social media groups until the unravelling of Fishrot shows he is compromised," Venaani said.

"Namandje was on record that he facilitated on behalf of Swapo and the ACC is oblivious to that fact," he said at the time.

Outside parliament today, Venaani said his party would reject Geingob's decision to reappoint Noa, as he had proven to be ineffective and does not deserve to be in that position.