Namibia: Noa Back As ACC Boss

27 July 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

President Hage Geingob's reappointment of ACC director general Paulus Noa to the position for a further five years was confirmed in the National Assembly by prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila today.

The reappointment of ACC deputy director Erna van der Merwe for a new five-year term was also confirmed.

Noa was initially appointed as the founding ACC boss in 2006.

He has faced accusations of being compromised, especially after clearing Swapo of involvement in the Fishrot corruption scandal.

Evidence in court documents have shown that party leaders benefited from the Fishrot loot, but the ACC appears to be shying away from pursuing them.

Lawyer Sisa Namandje confirmed that his law firm was used to transfer close to N$21 million for Swapo.

The state has turned Namandje into a state witness.

Noa, however, claimed in June this year that "we were satisfied that no single cent from those companies went directly into the bank account of that particular party [Swapo]".

Last month, Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) leader McHenry Venaani said Noa is compromised.

"The mere fact that he served on Swapo's social media groups until the unravelling of Fishrot shows he is compromised," Venaani said.

"Namandje was on record that he facilitated on behalf of Swapo and the ACC is oblivious to that fact," he said at the time.

Outside parliament today, Venaani said his party would reject Geingob's decision to reappoint Noa, as he had proven to be ineffective and does not deserve to be in that position.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Governance
Business
Legal Affairs
Kenya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe
Kenya President Still Wants Constitutional Changes Before Polls
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X