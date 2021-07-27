Namibia: Giving Up Daily Earnings to Get Vaccinated

27 July 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Mercy Karuuombe

The Namibian Newspaper donated food parcels to two street vendors, who took a day off from selling newspapers last week to get vaccinated against Covid-19.

The two vendors, Immanuel Ishila and Abner Keendjele, sell newspapers on John Meinert Street in Windhoek to earn a living. Ishila says on Wednesday they went to the hospital to get vaccinated.

"We decided to get vaccinated so that we can keep going with our business, because we are among people that are at high risk of getting Covid-19 because we meet many people daily," Ishila said.

Keendjele advises everyone, especially those in a similar position, to get vaccinated so that they remain healthy and can continue providing for their families because earning a living, especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, has become difficult. The head of circulation at The Namibian, Elrich Tilling, together with the supervisor of street vendors at The Namibian, Jeremia Ndeshipanda, said they decided to reward the vendors for looking after their health.

"They took a day off to go and get vaccinated, meaning they did not earn anything on Wednesday. We want to thank them for getting vaccinated and give them the food parcel for Wednesday," Tilling said.

Ishila is encouraging everyone, especially the vendors that are constantly exposed to many people at once, to take care of their health and get the Covid-19 vaccine.

