Zimbabwe: New Judge President Sworn in

Jerry Chifamba/allAfrica
...
27 July 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Fidelis Munyoro

The new Judge President Maria Zimba-Dube has taken the oath of office and expressed her gratitude to President Mnangagwa for showing confidence in appointing her to the top High Court office.

Chief Justice Luke Malaba conducted the swearing-in ceremony at the Constitutional Court in Harare that was attended by a few invited guests under strict Covid-19 regulations.

Justice Zimba-Dube becomes the second woman to occupy the top High Court office after Justice Rita Makarau, who was first promoted to the Supreme Court and then, in May this year, was one of the first five judges appointed to the Constitutional Court.

She pledged to be a fair and exemplary leader.

A veteran lawyer and a judge of the High Court, Justice Zimba-Dube was appointed to the High Court bench in 2011 after serving as president of the Administrative Court since 2004.

On June 29, Justice Zimba-Dube was appointed Acting Judge President when the immediate past Judge President, Justice George Chiweshe was elated to the Supreme Court to fill one of the vacancies created when the Constitutional and Supreme Courts were split.

Six High Court judges, Justices Happias Zhou, Pisirayi Kwenda, Slyvia Chirawu-Mugomba, Webster Chinamora, Esther Muremba and Tawanda Chitapi as well as the ZACC chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo were among the invited guest which include the Judge President relatives.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe
Kenya President Still Wants Constitutional Changes Before Polls
Why Big Brother Africa May Not Be Coming Back

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X