Namibia: Home Affairs Increases Fees for Services and Documents Issued

27 July 2021
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

The Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security (MHAISS) recently announced that fees for services offered and documents issued by the authority have increased.

Etienne Maritz, Executive Director at the Ministry said the increases relate to civil registration, identity management, citizenship, immigration, and refugee management services.

"The increase in fees is necessitated by various factors, such as the enhancement of security features of passport booklets, visa and permits resulted in higher procurement prices, the number of pages in the new passports will also increase from 32 to 47 pages and the validity will increase from 5 to 10 years and ID cards will contain a Machine-Readable Zone (MRZ) and a Quick Response Code (QRC)," he explained.

He emphasised that many ID card that were printed as duplicates remain uncollected at their offices country wide and he called upon applicants to collect their documents without further delay.

"It must be noted duplicate national documents will also be charged incrementally and the last fee increase for these services and documents was 2017," he concluded.

