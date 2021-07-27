Uganda: Rubaga Mayor Tips Market Dwellers On Covid-19 Protocols Observance

Rubaga Division Mr. Mberaze Mawula Zacchy has called upon the people in the different markets of the division to enhance adherence to the COVID-19 protocols that were set up to curtail the spread of the deadly pandemic.

Mr. Mberaze who was speaking at the division headquarters in Rubaga yesterday where he was receiving assortments of sanitizers, liquid soap, and face masks that were donated by Geno-Hitech said the markets are the go-to places for every city dweller in a bid to get food so they need to be extra cautious.

"Safety is a priority, we need to wash our hands and keep safe. We are grateful for the kind gesture by Geno-Hitech, we call upon all other people who can join us in different ways as we fight the pandemic to please do," he said.

He added: "Please make good use of these handwashing assortments. Let us fight the virus in any way we can. Keep the masks on, wash the hands and ensure the social distance from the people you are selling to and your friends in the market."

Mr. Mberaze earlier on made a call to persons that can come out and support the division in different ways to fight the pandemic to approach them since they could not do it single-handedly. Geno-Hitech Limited responded to this call by donating hand washing soap and sanitizers. The assortments were given to the various councillors in Rubaga division to distribute in the markets so that the dwellers can continue to wash hands.

Mr. Joseph Kiyega, the head of marketing and sales Geno-Hitech Uganda Limited shared that people cannot wait for relief food and cash if they are not alive. He explained that they chose to start with the markets within Rubaga because their company headquarters are in the division.

"We shall also go to other parts of the country since our products are there. There are more than 18 markets in Rubaga division and each will get two twenty litre jerry cans of liquid soap and three boxes of sanitizers."

Geno-Hitech manufactures Vaseline, body milk, hair pomade, petroleum jelly, shampoo, glycerine under the Med-Gel brand. Geno-Hitech also makes foot-operated hand wash facilities, sanitizer dispensers, disinfectants, and reusable face masks. In his last address, President Museveni addressed the country on June 18, he imposed a 42-days lockdown in a bid to curtail the spread of the deadly covid-19 pandemic.

He listed the food markets as the essential workers that should keep working but asked them to sleep in the market and not go backhoe to spread the virus just in case they contracted it.