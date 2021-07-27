Malawi: MCP Legislator Mcsteyn Swithin Mkomba Succumbs to Covid-19

27 July 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa

Tears of sorrow are refusing to dry at the Malawi Parliament! Barely 43 days after the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member of Parliament for Nkhotakota North East, Martha Lunji Chanjo, was buried after succumbing to Covid-19, the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Madalitso Kazombo, confirmed the death of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) legislator for Dedza central East Constituency, McStyen Swithin Mkomba this morning.

Mkomba, too, died of Covid-related infection and he becomes the seventh MP to lose his life to the pandemic.

MCP Publicity Secretary Reverend Maurice Munthali describe Mkomba's demise as a great loss to the party.

Munthali said Mkomba laboured to uplift the lives of people in his constituency and in the country as a whole.

"The thoughts and prayers of our President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, those of the National Executive Committee and all The Malawi Congress Party family has members across the country have learnt with deep sadness about the passing of Honourable McStyen Swithin of Dedza central East constituency," he said.

In parliament, Mkomba was member of Public Accounts Committee.

Munthali said with his passing, the country has lost a strong supporter who did not hesitate to give counsel where it was needed.

Other MPs who have died of Covid-19 are Lingson Belekanyama, Jacqueline Chikuta and John Chikalimba, James Bond Kamwambi, and Cornelius Mwalwanda.

The pandemic also claimed the life of Lower Shire's political giant Sidik Mia.

