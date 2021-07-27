Uganda: Unra Replaces Solar Lights With Hydro-Electric Ones in Kabale

Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) has started replacing the solar lighting system on Kabale HighStreet with hydro-electricity powered ones.

The Kabale Unra station manager, Mr Felix Beinamaryo, yesterday said the process started last week and is expected to be completed in a month.

He said a separate transformer for the system has already been secured and is being installed.

"Because the solar system for street lights in Kabale Town proved inefficient due to absence of enough sunlight to charge the batteries, we opted to replace it with hydro-electricity," he said.

He added: "The project is estimated to cost about Shs274m."

He said after completing the lighting system in Kabale Town, similar connections will be done at Bunagana Border Post in Kisoro District and Katuna Border Post in Kabale District.

The mayor of Kabale Town, Mr Byamugisha Sentaro, said a solar lighting system was installed on different roads in Kabale Town in 2016, but a few years later the system failed to operate normally and the streets were left in darkness.

"I welcome the government programme of replacing solar lighting system on the Kabale High Street with hydro-electricity but it is also my appeal that the solar lighting system on Nyerere Road, Nyerere Avenue, Kigongi Road and Post office-Makanga road be replaced with hydro power because solar system has proved to be expensive in terms of maintenance," Mr Byamugisha said.

The Kabale Resident District Commissioner, Mr Darius Nandinda, said implementing such government programmes in certain areas is one way of thanking the local residents for their continued support to the ruling NRM party.

"In January 2015, a section of Kabale High Street was full of portholes and was immediately tarmacked after President Museveni commissioned its construction. Later on, a solar street lighting system was installed on the same road," Mr Nandinda said.

He added: "During the 2021 General Election, Kabale District scored more than 85 per cent support for the ruling NRM government and I think it is the reason the government is bringing better services to benefit the people that support it."

Mr Denis Mugisha, a resident of Kabale Town, said there has been a lot of darkness on the high street because almost all the solar lighting systems were no longer working and the place was becoming a security threat before curfew and other coronavirus restrictions were announced.