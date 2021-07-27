Tanzania, Africa CDC Team Up to Fight Covid-19 Pandemic

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has promised to collaborate with the Africa's Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in Africa (CDC) to fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking Tuesday at the State House in Dar es Salaam when visited by the Director of Centre for Disease Control and Prevention in Africa (CDC) Dr John Nkengasong, President Samia also informed her guest on the various measures that have been so far taken by the State to contain the pandemic.

"We have improved our health sector by increasing centers responsible for raising awareness in the society over the deadly pandemic but also we have joined with the Covax facility plan,... ," President Samia said.

Citing the third Five Year Development Plan (FYDP III), the Head of State told the CDC- Africa boss that the government intends to build factories for producing vaccines against Covid-19.

"We are also ready to collaborate with Tanzania through capacity building on setting up laboratories and specialists to enhance testing and diagnosing of Covid-19 virus variants," Dr Nkengasong said.