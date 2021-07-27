Tanzania: Azam Cancel Tour of Zambia, Zimbabwe

AZAM have cancelled out their pre-season tour scheduled in Southern Africa countries of Zambia and Zimbabwe as they will be participating in the Council of East Africa Football Association (CECAFA) tournament in Dar es Salaam next month.

The Chamazi-based Information Officer Thabit Zakaria told the 'Daily News' that they had planned to start their pre-season training on August 1st in Dar es Salaam before departing to Zambia or Zimbabwe for further preparations ahead of the local and international tournament.

Zakaria added that because of the Kagame tournament commencing on August 1st, they have decided to cancel out their pre-season tour in one of the two countries.

"It is now official that our pre-season tour is no longer there. We had earlier planned to go to one of the two countries subject to management approval. We are now waiting for our coach George Lwandamina to reschedule the new programme as we have already confirmed our participation in the Kagame Cup tournament," said Zakaria.

Zakaria insisted that they take the Kagame Cup tournament seriously as they find it vital to prepare for their next season's league campaign and international level competition, knowing that they have in hand a confederation cup ticket.

Alongside Azam, another Mainland team confirmed to take part in East African club championship is Young Africans as the six times tournament winner; Simba opted not to participate.

In what can be interpreted as their commitment to next season campaign, Azam on Thursday announced to have recruited Kenyan midfielder Kenneth Muguna who plays for Gor Mahia who signed a two-year contract with Azam to become the third international player to pen down for the 2021/22 season.