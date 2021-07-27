Tanzanian Authority Issues Ultimatum for Setting Up Special Smoking Zones

The Tanzania Medicines and Medical Devices Authority (TMDA) has issued a one-year ultimatum for various public service providers, business facility owners and their respective tenants dealing with authorized tobacco products to set up separate areas for smoking .

According to TMDA, the recently issued directive, published on the TBC's social media platform, mentioned areas which should set up special smoking zones as higher education institutions, office buildings, hotels, bars, restaurants and entertainment places.

The authority's report shared in the national broadcaster's Instagram account Tuesday cited Tobacco Act of 2014 which directs the mentioned area owners or operators to set up tobacco smoke detector systems.

It went further to remind them that the TMDA will conduct a special countrywide inspection over the matter.