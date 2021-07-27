Tanzania: Schools Fire Safety Inspection in the Offing

27 July 2021
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Esther Takwa

Minister for Home Affairs, George Simbachawane has instructed the Fire and Rescue Force to conduct a special inspection in all schools countrywide in order to establish if the facilities are vulnerable to fire hazards or not.

The minister issued the directive while at Arusha when inspecting various institutions under his ministry as far as fire accidents are concerned.

Recently, there have been incidents of fire accidents in schools and other public facilities.

In addition, Mr Simbachawene urged the conduct the exercise regularly and raise fire accident preparedness awareness in the society.

