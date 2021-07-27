Uganda: President Museveni Assents to Law On Human Sacrifice

Kampala, Uganda — Former Ayivu County Member of Parliament Benard Atiku says the Prevention and Prohibition of Human Sacrifice Act, 2021 will go a long way in curbing human sacrifice by putting in place punitive measures for culprits.

The Bill was assented to by President Yoweri Museveni on Wednesday, 14 July 2021.

Atiku says that the new law will be resident under the Ministry of Gender, Labor and Social Development, and that of Justice and Constitutional Affairs as the implementers, to make it part of the sentencing legal instruments of Uganda.

Atiku commended the former leadership and legislators of the 10th Parliament for processing and passing the Bill, and added that more has to be done to ensure the implementation of the Act.

"Making the law active will eliminate criminals who have been involved in the heinous activity of kidnapping and killing our children," Atiku said.

He made the remarks while officially receiving a copy of the assented-to law from the Acting Clerk to Parliament, Henry Waiswa.

The former MP moved the Bill for its first reading during the Ninth Parliament.

The Act prescribes a punitive penalty for a person who is involved in human sacrifice. "A person shall not, whether directly or indirectly, finance or facilitate another person to commit the offence of human sacrifice," reads clause 1 of subsection 3 of the Act.

Clause 2 of the subsection states that, "A person who contravenes subsection (1) commits an offence and is liable, on conviction, to suffer death."

The law also prescribes a 10 year jail term for persons who carry out human sacrifice. Those who attempt to commit human sacrifice or finance the act will suffer life imprisonment.

Life imprisonment will also be dealt to persons who are found to unlawfully possess human body parts, organs, tissue or blood, as well as instruments associated with human sacrifice.

The law also provides for reparations to be made as ordered by Court, including payment for harm or loss suffered, payment for provision of services and restoration of rights as well reimbursement of expenses incurred as a result of victimization.