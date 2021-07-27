Uganda: Vaccinate All Teachers Before School Re-Opening

The United States is sending 25 million Jannsen Covid-19 vaccines manufactured by Johnson&Johnson to Burkina Faso, Djibouti and Ethiopia.

Lira, Uganda — Local leaders and educationists in Northern Uganda have called on government to vaccinate all teachers before institutions of learning are re-opened.

In a meeting with the Parliamentary Taskforce committee on Covid-19, Lira district leaders said there were a lot of infections in schools which had an effect on the communities when the learners where sent home when the second lockdown was enforced.

"We observed that when children came back from schools, that is when the elderly began to fall sick in the villages. Schools realised Covid-19 in their schools and they kept quiet," said Bosco Ogwang, a member of the Lira University Covid-19 taskforce.

Ogwang added that students should only go back after vaccination of teachers countrywide.

Jonam County MP Emmanuel Ongiertho said the Parliamentary Committee on Education will ensure that schools that do not declare Covid-19 cases are reprimanded.

The Ag. District Health Officer of Lira, Edmonton Acheka revealed that they registered 11 deaths out of the 365 positive cases in the district. After traversing Karamoja, Acholi, West Nile and Lango, the Parliamentary Covid-19 Task Force observed that districts which have observed the standard operating procedures have low positivity rates.

MPs however noted that during the first wave, task forces were very active in tracing contacts, mobilized the communities and enforced SOPs unlike in the current wave were Covid-19 guidelines are flouted.