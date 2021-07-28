Nigeria: CBN Bans Forex Sales to Bureau De Change Operators

27 July 2021
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Sunday Michael Ogwu

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has banned the sale of forex to Bureau De Change operators (BDCs).

Godwin Emiefele, governor of the bank, announced the ban at a press briefing which held after a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee of the bank, on Tuesday.

He said the N5. 7 billion allocated to BDCs had become unsustainable as

$20,000 is allocated to over 5500 BDCs, amounting to $110million per week.

Emiefele said BDC operators have become a conduit for illegal financial flows.

"They have turned themselves away from their objectives. They are now agents that facilitate graft and corruption in the country."

"We cannot continue with the bad practices that are happening at the BDC market," he said.

He also said the CBN will no longer continue registration of new BDCs and current allocation will be channeled to commercial banks.

All commercial bank branches will create a separate desk for sales of forex.

Read the original article on Daily Trust.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Trust

Most Popular
Business
Central African Republic
External Relations
Senegal
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Rwanda Jumps Gun on SADC, Sends Troops to Mozambique
Nigeria Reports Increase in Confirmed Monkeypox Cases
Botswana Joins Fight Against Mozambique Insurgency
The Wait is Over as Big Brother Naija Returns!
Covid-19 Cases Surging Across Africa
How Reckless Mining is Destroying Livelihoods in Zimbabwe

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X